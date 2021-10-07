Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Crossing Over to Riverdale in Season 6 'Event'

A chilling adventure is coming to Riverdale.

Kiernan Shipka, who starred on Netflix’s Riverdale spinoff Chilling Adventures of Sabrina from 2018 through to its 2020 series finale, is bringing her titular character to Riverdale in Season 6, TVLine has confirmed.

“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Rivervale special event,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”

In this week’s Season 5 finale, Cheryl invoked a centuries-old curse spoken by her ancestor Abigail while she was burned alive as a witch, and a cold wind blew through Riverdale as a result. The curse was originally on the ancestors of Archie, Betty and Jughead, so Cheryl’s curse could spell trouble for those three when Season 6 kicks off with a five-episode event, dubbed “Rivervale.”

Riverdale Season 6 is set to premiere on Tuesday (a new night!), Nov. 16 at 9/8c (a new time!) on The CW. Shipka’s Sabrina will turn up in Episode 4, titled “The Witching Hour(s),” where she’ll assist Cheryl as she performs a dangerous spell “that may mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family,” per the official description.