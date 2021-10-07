TV Ratings: CSI: Vegas Has Soft Debut; Survivor and Chicago Fire Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor drew 5.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, dipping in the demo week-to-week yet still leading Wednesday in that measure. (Read recap.) Fall Predictions: Survivor, CSI and More!

From there, Tough as Nails returned to 3.1 mil/0.5 — on par with its sophomore averages, but drawing a smaller crowd than SEAL Team did last season (3.9 mil/0.5). CSI: Vegas then debuted to 4 mil and a 0.4, improving on SWAT‘s typical audience in the time slot, yet respectively ranking sixth and seventh among this fall’s nine debuts thus far.

TVLine readers gave the CSI sequel series launch an average grade of “B+,” with 95 percent planning to stay tuned.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Chicago Med (6.7 mil/0.8) ticked up, Fire (7 mil/0.8) was steady and copped the night’s largest audience, and P.D. (5.6 mil/0.7) dipped.

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.1 mil/0.8) and Alter Ego (2.4 mil/0.4) were both down.

ABC | The Goldbergs (3.2 mil/0.6) ticked up… The Wonder Years (2.4 mil/0.5) and The Conners (3.1 mil/0.5) were steady… and Home Economics (1.9 mil/0.3) and A Million Little Things (1.7 mil/0.2) both dipped/presumably hit series lows. (My abacus is in the repair shop.)

THE CW | Riverdale (400K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “C”) and In the Dark (340K/0.1) both rose with their season finales.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.