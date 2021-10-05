Sex and the City Revival And Just Like That (Kinda) Gets Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Peacemaker Defends His 'Costume' (and Pet Bald Eagle) to Waller's Team in Suicide Squad Spinoff Sneak Peek

HBO Max is giving Sex and the City fans a save-the-date that’s significantly more satisfying than that “two souls, one thought” wedding invite that the ladies mocked back in the day.

The series’ revival, And Just Like That, will premiere in December, the streaming service announced Friday.

The Sex and the City revival, which was formally announced in January, reunites original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as best friends Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler will return, as well. But Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in all six seasons and both movies, will not be part of the revival. (For everything you wanted to know about the Sex and the City revival but were afraid to ask, check out our “Everything We Know So Far” roundup.)

In the video above, Parker announces the show’s end-of-year debut as we watch behind-the-scenes footage of her, Davis and Nixon shooting the show “with some beloved friends.”

Press PLAY on the clip to watch the announcement, then hit the comments: Will you tune in this December?