Mr. Corman Cancelled at Apple TV+

RELATED STORIES The Morning Show Romantic Shocker: Reese Witherspoon Breaks Down Bradley's Episode 3 Kiss With [Spoiler]

The Morning Show Romantic Shocker: Reese Witherspoon Breaks Down Bradley's Episode 3 Kiss With [Spoiler] The Problem With Jon Stewart: Grade the Daily Show Vet's Apple TV+ Debut

Mr. Corman‘s existential crisis has ended early: Apple TV+ has cancelled the Joseph Gordon Levitt-led dramedy after one season, our sister site Variety reports. Today’s new episode, “The Big Picture,” will serve as the series finale.

Gordon-Levitt starred as Josh Corman, a public school teacher in L.A. who ditched a promising music career and now wonders what he’s doing with his life, exactly. Arturo Castro (Broad City) costarred as Josh’s friend and roommate Victor, with Debra Winger (The Ranch) playing Josh’s mom Ruth and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) playing his ex Megan.

Mr. Corman — which Gordon-Levitt also created, wrote, directed and executive-produced — debuted on Apple TV+ in August. The cancellation caps its run at a total of 10 episodes. It’s one of the first shows to be cancelled by the upstart streamer; Little Voice was the first, axed in August after one season.

Gordon-Levitt’s working relationship with Apple TV+ will continue, though: He voices a lead role on and executive-produces the animated series Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, which debuted on the streamer last month.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss figuring out life with Mr. Corman? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.