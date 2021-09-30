Dancing With the Stars: Cody Rigsby Contracts COVID-19 After Partner Cheryl Burke's Positive Test — Watch

RELATED STORIES Dancing With the Stars Recap: Which Duo Got Eliminated First?

Cody Rigsby‘s future on Dancing With the Stars just got even more uncertain: The Peloton instructor has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after his dance partner, Cheryl Burke, contracted the virus.

“Hi, friends. It’s me, and I have some news that I don’t want to be sharing with you, but here it is: I have tested positive for COVID again. The second time this year,” Rigsby announced in an Instagram video on Thursday. After noting his mild symptoms like congestion and a slight headache, Rigsby shared that “in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working, so we’re super grateful for that.”

As for whether Rigsby will remain on Dancing‘s current 30th season (airing Mondays at 8/7c on ABC), “we are still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient with that answer,” he told fans. (An ABC rep had no additional details to share at this time.)

Rigsby’s announcement comes four days after Burke shared her own positive COVID test results, which have prompted her to quarantine at home for at least 10 days. During Monday’s Dancing With the Stars broadcast, Burke and Rigsby were instead judged on a taped rehearsal of their salsa routine, and they appeared remotely to receive their scores and feedback. (The salsa earned a 24 out of 40.)

On the Oct. 4 episode, Dancing With the Stars couples will perform to the songs of Britney Spears. Watch Rigsby’s announcement in full below.