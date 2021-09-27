Dancing With the Stars: Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for COVID Ahead of Live Show — Watch Her Announcement

Cheryl Burke will be absent from the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for at least 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of Monday’s live broadcast.

The pro dancer — who is fully vaccinated against the virus — broke the news to fans in an Instagram video posted on Sunday night, in which she revealed she’d been feeling rundown and decided to get tested as a precaution.

“OK, guys, so I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID,” Burke shared in the emotional video. “I’ve been feeling progressively worse. The PCR test came back, and it came back positive, and I just feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s—t, to be quite honest.

“It’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show is tomorrow,” she continued. “I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f—king real, dude.”

Burke has been instructed to quarantine at home for 10 days following her positive test. There are currently no details on how Burke’s partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, will be affected by the news, but an ABC rep tells TVLine that the situation will be addressed further on tonight’s live show (8/7c).

During Dancing‘s Season 30 premiere on Sept. 20, Burke and Rigsby scored a 24 out of 40 for their debut tango. They were slated to perform a salsa on tonight’s episode.

Watch Burke’s full announcement of her COVID test results below.