Law & Order: Organized Crime: Here's What Stabler's Long-Awaited Letter to His SVU Partner Benson Should Say

This week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime finally will reveal, at least in part, what Stabler wrote to Benson in the letter he gave her last season. But before that happens, we have some thoughts.

If for some reason you’ve been living in Italy for 10 years and aren’t quite sure what we’re talking about, let’s catch up. Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler were very close partners in the New York Police Department’s Special Victims Unit for more than a decade. At the end of SVU‘s Season 12, after a particularly rough case, Stabler abruptly resigned — without telling Benson. Even worse, he made no contact with Liv while he spent the following years living in Europe and working on behalf of the NYPD abroad.

During SVU Season 22, Stabler came back into Benson’s life under the worst of circumstances: the killing of his wife, Kathy, by a drug kingpin whose organization Stabler had been investigating. In the aftermath, El gave Liv a letter he’d written her; he implied that it was full of things he didn’t feel comfortable saying aloud, and though Liv definitely read it soon after, the two have not discussed it on screen.

But, as promos teased last week, that may change by the end of Organized Crime‘s back-to-back episodes Thursday (9/8c). And when Organized Crime star Chris Meloni recently was asked about what we’d learn about the mysterious message, he said “I think there’s going to be a riot.”

So with that in mind, we started thinking about what we would like to see in Stabler’s note to Benson. Scroll through the gallery above to see our not-so-serious take on it might play out below, then hit the comments with what you want the letter to say!