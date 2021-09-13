Law & Order: OC's Chris Meloni Warns 'There's Going to Be a Riot' When Contents of Stabler's Love (?!) Letter to Benson Are Revealed This Fall

Law & Order: Organized Crime is planning to really push the envelope with regard to Stabler’s notorious letter to Benson. Fall TV 2021: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

During a Q&A at New York’s 92nd Street Y on Sunday (moderated by yours truly), leading man Chris Meloni confirmed that the contents of the mysterious correspondence — which has been the subject of much fan speculation since El handed it to Liv last season on OC — will be revealed early into Season 2 (which premieres Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 pm). And he predicts it’s going to cause something of a stir.

“The letter is addressed this season and I think [fans are] going to set [their] heads on fire when it happens,” Meloni teased. “I think there’s going to be a riot.”

Elaborating further, the actor divulged that “parts” of mysterious missive will be “doled out to the audience,” adding, “You’re going to hear what’s in the letter. Maybe not the full and total [letter], but you’re going to get an earful.”

Meloni also shared that he has had a hand in tweaking OC‘s scripts — particularly “the Benson and Stabler” scenes — to add a layer of “specificity” that comes from playing the character for more than a decade. “I have an advantage,” he explained, “because I know instinctively what Stabler would say.”