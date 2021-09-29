All Rise Picked Up for Season 3 at OWN

All Rise for some good news: OWN has picked up the cancelled CBS legal drama for a 20-episode Season 3, to air in 2022, TVLine has learned.

Series star Simone Missick will reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael, in addition to serving as an executive producer. The other confirmed returning cast members include Wilson Bethel as Lola’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn. (Marg Helgenberger, who played Lola’s mentor, Judge Lisa Benner, booked the NBC pilot Getaway in July.) Dee Harris-Lawrence (David Makes Man) will once again serve as showrunner.

Additionally, OWN will air the show’s first two seasons, which will also be streaming on both Hulu and HBO Max beginning Dec. 1. (Season 3 will be available on the streaming outlets after it airs on OWN next year.)

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement. “A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

All Rise fans, are you excited about the show’s new home? Need a refresher on how Season 2 ended? We’ve got you covered!