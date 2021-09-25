Bridgerton Season 2: Anthony and Kate Make War Not Love in First Footage

RELATED STORIES Regé-Jean Page Teases Possible Bridgerton Return as Duke of Hastings

We’ve known for months that Bridgerton Season 2 will, much like author Julia Quinn’s second book, center on Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey), Daphne’s older brother, as he searches for a bride.

So it makes sense that the first Season 2 footage that Netflix released Saturday during its “TUDUM” global fan event was focused on Anthony’s marital pursuits — specifically his turbulent romance with Kate Sharma, played by Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley.

Kate is described as a smart, headstrong London newcomer “who suffers no fools — Anthony very much included.” Conflict arises, as fans of the books know, because Anthony is supposed to marry Kate’s younger sister Edwina (newcomer Charithra Chandran), but he has more chemistry with the meddlesome Kate.

Bridgerton has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, and a Queen Charlotte spinoff is in the works. The prequel series will be centered on the origins of Queen Charlotte (Season 1’s Golda Rosheuvel) and executive producer Shonda Rhimes will pen it. The drama will explore the young royal’s ascension to the throne before she became wig-tastic as well as her love life in a gossipy, candy-colored world. This spinoff is especially noteworthy because the scene-stealing character was created for the series and does not actually appear in Quinn’s books.

