Emily in Paris Season 2 First Look: Has Lily Collins' Expat Found Her Match?

Has the City of Love worked its magic on Emily Cooper? Emily in Paris Season 2

Netflix on Thursday offered a first look at Emily in Paris Season 2 (premiering in late 2021), which includes the above photo of Lily Collins’ Emily standing in front of the Eiffel Tower with a new love interest, Alfie (played by Katy Keene‘s Lucien Laviscount).

As TVLine exclusively reported, Alfie is introduced in Season 2 as a sarcastic and charming cynic who refuses to speak French or immerse himself in French culture. He and Emily have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more, as seen in this beautifully lit shot from Episode 5.

“Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life,” according to the official Season 2 logline. “After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat” — aka Alfie — “who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

As Emily in Paris bingers will recall, the Season 1 finale found Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) preparing to leave the French capital to open his own restaurant in Normandy. Since his girlfriend Cami (Camille Razat) wasn’t about to leave her life in Paris, that meant the couple was officially broken up, paving the way for Emily and Gabriel to act on their feelings for each other before he left. The day after their tryst, though, Emily found out that Gabriel was staying in Paris and buying the restaurant where he works. The happy moment was then broken up by a potentially troublesome text from Cami to Emily: “I just heard from Gabriel. He’s staying in Paris. Can we talk??”

“What happens in the next chapter, I think, can be a real exploration of how does the relationship between these three characters evolve,” series creator Darren Star previously told TVLine. “That, to me, is such a fun thing to explore in Season 2, because these are not Americans. They’re French people. To me, a big part of the show is looking at everything through a different lens. Season 2 will open up some interesting and surprising relationship avenues.”

In addition to Collins, Bravo and Razat, returning series regulars include Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien) and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert). Laviscount, Kate Walsh (Madeline), Jeremy O. Harris (Gregory Elliott Dupree) and Arnaud Binard (Laurent G) recur.

Click through the attached gallery for additional photos from Emily in Paris, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2.