B Positive: CBS Delays Season 2 Premiere a Week — Find Out Why

B Positive fans will have to wait a little while longer to find out if Drew’s kidney transplant was a success. Fall TV Preview 2021

CBS on Thursday announced that Season 2 of the Annaleigh Ashford/Thomas Middleditch sitcom will now premiere Thursday, Oct. 14, at 9:30/8:30c, one week later than its previously planned Oct. 7 return.

The move is being made to give new CBS comedy Ghosts (starring iZombie‘s Rose McIver) a full one-hour debut, with back-to-back episodes now slotted for Oct. 7 (at 9 pm).

All told, CBS’ new Thursday night game plan looks like this:

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 5 premiere (get scoop; watch promo)

8:30 pm United States of Al Season 2 premiere (get scoop; watch promo)

9 pm Ghosts series premiere (watch trailer)

9:30 pm Ghosts Episode 2

10 pm Bull Season 6 premiere

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

8 pm Young Sheldon Episode 2

8:30 pm United States of Al Episode 2

9 pm Ghosts Episode 3

9:30 pm B Positive Season 2 premiere (get scoop)

10 pm Bull Episode 2

Popular on TVLine

B Positive‘s season opener, titled “Love, Taxes and a Kidney,” will see “Gina and Drew adjust to life after surgery,” per the official synopsis. Drew, meanwhile, “develops romantic feelings for someone new, and Gina gets surprising news about a friend’s death.”

As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive has elevated Linda Lavin (Norma), David Anthony Higgins (Jerry) and Darryl Stephens (Gideon) to series-regular status. The series has also added six new recurring cast members: Hector Elizondo (Last Man Standing), Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method), Ben Vereen (The Good Fight), Celia Weston (Dead Man Walking), Jim Beaver (Supernatural) and Anna Maria Horsford (Hacks).

Are you looking forward to B Positive‘s Season 2 premiere? Sad you’ll have to wait an additional week to see it? Sound off below.