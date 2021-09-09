United States of Al Rewrites Season 2 Premiere to Offer 'Powerful, Moving' Reaction to Situation in Afghanistan

CBS’ United States of Al sitcom will open its sophomore run with a “powerful” reaction to the unfolding events in Afghanistan, where in the wake of U.S. troop withdrawals the Taliban military organization has taken over. Fall TV Calendar: Get 100+ Premiere Dates

United States of Al, which bowed in April, focuses on the friendship between Riley (played by Enlisted‘s Parker Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir aka “Al” (Rules of Engagement‘s Adhir Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday, CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl said that sitcom’s writers are “working hard to find the appropriate tone as the show moves forward.” Most immediately, “the team penned an entirely new first episode that will address current events,” and is taping this week to air Thursday, Oct. 7.

“We’ve read the script and seen the table read, and I believe it will be a very powerful, moving episode of television,” Kahl said, “of which I expect everyone involved will be very proud.”

Afghan recurring players appearing in the Season 2 premiere include Sitara Attaie, Wali Habib and Zarmina Hamidi, reprising their roles as Hassina, Zubair and Gul Bashra.