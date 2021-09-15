Does Young Sheldon Season 5 Promo Reveal What Happened Between George and Brenda? — Watch

The first teaser for Young Sheldon Season 5 doesn’t necessarily reveal what does (or does not) happen between Sheldon’s father George and the recently separated Brenda Sparks, but it sure does give us a good idea. Every 'Big Bang' Cameo, Easter Egg, Future Reveal

As you’ll recall, the Season 4 finale hinted at George’s fall from grace. It all started when Sheldon’s parents got into a heated argument. George acknowledged that he was unhappy with how his life turned out, then grabbed his car keys and left. The next time we saw him, he was at a bar, where a newly single Brenda approached him and asked if he’d like some company. “Sure,” he answered, before the episode cut to black.

Premiering Thursday, Oct. 7 (CBS, 8/7c), Season 5 “picks up exactly where last season ended,” series co-creator Steve Molaro told TVLine as part our annual Fall TV Preview Spectacular. “George and Brenda are still at the bar, [and] we will learn exactly what transpired between them that night.”

The first footage from the episode, titled “One Bad Night and Chaos of Selfish Desires,” sees Brenda and George sit down for a beer. Almost immediately, Brenda suggests that she and George ditch their local watering hole and go “someplace else.” But soon after George responds, asking what she has in mind, the Cooper family patriarch grabs his chest. He appears to have yet another heart attack. Shortly thereafter, George is seen in an hospital bed, and Mary turns up with a surprise visitor: George’s maybe-mistress Brenda.

“Big Bang fans have heard Sheldon tell stories about his dad for years,” Molaro said in a statement last May. “We try to honor those stories but also like to find unexpected ways for them to play out. As we’ve learned in the first four seasons of Young Sheldon, these stories Adult Sheldon is telling us come from a new perspective — one he has gained after becoming a father himself. Sometimes life gets complicated, but we’re excited to explore these new chapters in the lives of the Coopers.”

Whether or not George cheated in this particular instance is almost irrelevant, as his adultery is predestined. In a Season 10 episode of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon confided in Penny that the reason he always knocked three times before entering a room was because he walked in on his father with another woman when he was 13 year old. (At the end of Young Sheldon Season 4, the boy genius was 11.)

