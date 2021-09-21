The Endgame: NBC Orders Bank Heist Thriller Starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe to Series

The Endgame is on at NBC: The network has handed a series order to the bank heist thriller, which stars Morena Baccarin (Gotham, Homeland) and Ryan Michelle Bathe (All Rise, First Wives Club). Emmys 2021: 16 of the Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

The show centers on Baccarin’s Elena Federova, a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists. Bathe plays Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil Elena’s ambitious plan.

NYPD Blue vet Nick Wootton is the showrunner and will serve as an EP alongside The Fast and the Furious franchise veteran Justin Lin, who directed the pilot. Additional EPs include Jake Coburn (Arrow, Quantico) and Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries).

Baccarin played Lee Thompkins on Fox’s Batman prequel Gotham and earned an Emmy nomination as Nicholas Brody’s wife Jessica on the Showtime thriller Homeland. Her other TV credits include V, The Good Wife and The Mentalist. She also costarred opposite Ryan Reynolds in the Deadpool films.

Bathé recently recurred as attorney Rachel Audubon on the CBS legal drama All Rise, which was cancelled over the summer after a two-season run, and has made appearances on This Is Us, Empire and The Rookie. She also costars in the BET+ comedy First Wives Club.

The Endgame cast also includes Kamal Angelo Bolden (Chicago Fire), Costa Ronin (The Americans), Noah Bean (Nikita), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Suits) and Mark D. Espinoza (Major Crimes).