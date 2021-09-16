TV Ratings: Big Brother and AGT Lead Night; MasterChef Dips With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, dipping in the demo week-to-week yet still leading the night in that measure. Fall Preview: Scoop on Returning Favorites!

The final two episodes of House Calls With Dr. Phil did 1.5 mil/0.2 and then 1.3 mil/0.2.

Ovre on NBC, America’s Got Talent (6.1 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up with its finale and dominated Wednesday in total viewers. Opening NBC’s night, Family Game Fight (2.3 mil/0.4) was steady.

Elsewhere:

FOX | MasterChef (2.4 mil/0.5) dipped with its Season 11 finale.

ABC | Press Your Luck (3.6 mil/0.5) was steady, Pyramid (2.9 mil/0.4) hit and matched season lows, and a 20/20 special did 1.6 mil/0.2

THE CW | Riverdale (480K/0.1, read recap) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

COMING NEXT WEDNESDAY! #OneChicago, Survivor, The Masked Singer, A Million Little Things, The Goldbergs, The Conners and Home Economics return, Fox’s Alter Ego and ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot premiere.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!