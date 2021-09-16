TVLine Items: Piers Morgan Joins Fox Nation, Another Life Trailer and More

Piers Morgan has found a new outlet: The former CNN host has signed a global deal with Fox News parent company News Corp and will host a daily talk show that will stream on Fox Nation here in the U.S., our sister site Variety reports.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” Morgan said in a statement. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.”

Morgan succeeded Larry King as CNN’s late-night talk show host in 2011 and helmed Piers Morgan Live until 2014. He recently parted ways with Good Morning Britain in his native UK after making controversial comments about Meghan Markle. He also served as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and won the 2008 season of Celebrity Apprentice. His new Fox Nation show is expected to debut early next year.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The first three episodes of the Starz wrestling drama Heels, starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, will be available to stream for free, starting this Friday, Sept. 17. The episodes will be available on Facebook, YouTube, the Starz app, Amazon and Apple, among other outlets.

* Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) has joined the cast of the Peacock mystery thriller Departure, starring Archie Panjabi, according to our sister site Deadline. McCormack’s character will debut in Season 3, which is currently in production for Canadian network Global but hasn’t officially been picked up yet by Peacock.

* Season 2 of the HBO docu-comedy How To With John Wilson will premiere Friday, Nov. 26 at 10/9c.

* Paramount+ has handed a 10-episode series order to Skymed, a medical drama that tracks “the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada.” The ensemble cast includes Aaron Ashmore (Killjoys, Smallville) and Natasha Callis (Nurses).

* Ten-Year-Old Tom, a 10-episode adult animated comedy series, will debut Thursday, Sept. 30 on HBO Max. The series is created and written by Steve Dildarian (The Life & Times of Tim).

* Netflix has released an official trailer for Season 2 of the sci-fi drama Another Life, starring Katee Sackhoff and returning Thursday, Oct. 14:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?