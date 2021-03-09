Piers Morgan, Good Morning Britain Part Ways Amid Investigation Into Host's Disparaging Meghan Markle Comments

RELATED STORIES Buckingham Palace Responds to Meghan and Harry Interview, Says Allegations Are 'Taken Very Seriously'

Piers Morgan will no longer be saying Good Morning Britain.

The embattled anchor is parting ways with the ITV morning show, following an investigation into his controversial comments about Meghan Markle’s mental health.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” ITV said in a statement on Tuesday. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain reportedly resulted in more than 40,000 complaints about Morgan’s response to Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. He referred to the sit-down as a “two-hour trash-a-thon of our royal family, of the monarchy, of everything the Queen has worked so hard for.”

After playing a clip of Markle revealing that she struggled with suicidal thoughts, Morgan huffed, “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

The UK regulatory commission Ofcom announced on Tuesday, “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.”

Morgan’s comments were condemned by several of his Good Morning Britain colleagues. On Tuesday’s episode, weatherman Alex Beresford further said that Morgan was demonstrating “absolutely diabolical behavior,” prompting Morgan to walk off the set of the ITV morning show. You can watch that dramatic on-air moment unfold below:

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021