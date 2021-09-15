Seinfeld Returns to Apartment to Tout New Cable Home on Comedy Central

RELATED STORIES Trevor Noah Reveals 'New' Daily Show: Weigh In on Late-Night Series' Revamp

Jerry Seinfeld returned to his former TV home to tout the new cable home for his iconic, eponymous sitcom.

This October, the entire 180-episode library of Seinfeld episodes will begin unspooling on Comedy Central, the sitcom’s new linear cable home, after a long run on TBS. In the promo above, the titular comedian’s door buzzer alerts him to a delivery of the 180 episodes (“That’s a lot!”), which he deems a good match, seeing as he considers his one-bedroom apartment to itself be “comedy central.”

The Comedy Central “festivus-ivities” officially start on Saturday, Oct. 9, with a rollout of the top favorite episodes as voted on by fans. The full series then begins airing on Comedy Central on Monday, Oct. 11.

Concurrent with Seinfeld‘s linear move, all 180 episodes will also have a new streaming home, moving to Netflix after a long run on Hulu. Netflix had outbid Hulu, Amazon, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal and Viacom for not just U.S. but global rights to Seinfeld, reportedly paying well north of both the $500 million that NBCUniversal shelled out to put The Office on Peacock and the $425 million that WarnerMedia’s HBO Max ponied up for Friends. Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos pointed out at the time of the deal that this would mark the first time that all episodes of Seinfeld will be available on one service globally and in 4K.