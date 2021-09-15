Wednesday: Gwendoline Christie Joins Netflix's Addams Family Series

Game of Thrones vet Gwendoline Christie has snapped up a co-starring role in Netflix’s forthcoming Wednesday Addams-centered series from Tim Burton.

Titled Wednesday, the eight-episode comedic “coming-of-age tale” finds the iconic character (as played by YOU and Jane the Virgin actress Jenna Ortega) enrolled as a student at the Nevermore Academy. “Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” per the official logline.

 

Christie — next seen in Netflix’s series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman  — will play Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

Also joining the cast are relative newcomers Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and George Burcea as Lurch. The ensemble also includes Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.

