Hawkeye: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Make a Dynamic Duo in Trailer for Disney+'s Next Marvel Series — Watch

Disney+ had a surprise in its quiver for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on Monday: a full-length trailer for its upcoming Hawkeye series.

Though the team-up of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop was previously teased in an episodic photo back in July, the above trailer offers a more detailed preview of their relationship, which begins when Barton unmasks Kate as a headline-making hooded vigilante. Described as “equally as annoying as she is charismatic,” Kate “will bring about a slew of problems that Barton will then have to wrestle with,” the logline describes.

The events of Hawkeye were previously teased in a post-credits scene during the Marvel film Black Widow, in which — spoiler alert! — Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh) was offered the opportunity to hunt down Barton, aka the man responsible for the death of Yelena’s sister, Natasha Romanoff. (We have to admit, though: We’re more focused on the Steve Rogers-centric Broadway musical teased in the trailer. So many questions!)

Hawkeye premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24. It will be Disney+’s fourth live-action Marvel Studios series, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, the last of which has been formally renewed for a second season.

Watch the full Hawkeye trailer above, then drop a comment with your first impressions!