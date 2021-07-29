Hawkeye: Disney+ Sets Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney for Releasing Black Widow on Streaming

Hawkeye will soon be slinging arrows with one of his biggest fans. Jeremy Renner’s upcoming showcase series will debut on the streamer Wednesday, Nov. 24, according to EW.

As previously announced, Hawkeye will introduce Clint Barton to a young female archer named Kate Bishop (played by Dickinson‘s Hailee Steinfeld). Bishop is a big fan of Hawkeye. Described as being equally as annoying and she is charismatic, the young protégé will bring about a slew of problems that Barton will then have to wrestle with.

Bishop first surfaced in the 2000s in the pages of Young Avengers comics. She and Hawkeye officially joined forces in the marksman’s solo comic that ran from 2012 to 2015.

While Hawkeye won’t be the very next installment in the Disney+/MCU library (that honor goes to the upcoming animated What If…?, which premieres Wednesday, Aug. 11), the recently wrapped (and renewed!) Loki will be a tough act to follow. Debuting at No. 6 on the Nielsen chart, Loki‘s premiere delivered 731 million minutes viewed, marking the best launch thus far for a Disney+/MCU series. (For reference, WandaVision‘s double-episode debut amassed 434 million minutes, while Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s first episode delivered 495 million minutes.)

Are you ready for the next live-action MCU series to hit Disney+? How do you think Steinfeld will fare as Bishop? Drop all of your thoughts in the Comments below!