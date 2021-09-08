Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know” used to make us ache with longing. Now, it makes us shiver with dread, thanks to its appearance in the background of the full Midnight Mass trailer, which Netflix released Wednesday.

The seven-episode limited series from Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor) is set on Crockett Island, a tiny, remote island community “whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Friday Night Lights‘ Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (The New Adventures of Old Christine‘s Hamish Linklater),” per the official logline. After Father Paul shows up, weird and “seemingly miraculous” events start to take place, stoking a religious fervor in the community. But at what price?

While the series’ teaser trailer focused on Linklater’s character, the new promo chronicles Gilford’s character’s return to the island. What, exactly, did he do wrong? We still don’t know, but it’s fraught enough that his mother mentions his struggling “with what happened,” and he corrects her, “with what I did.” And as she cries and acknowledges that he’s right, she’s optimistic, because “help is here.”

If the new man of the cloth is the help she’s talking about… maybe she wants to table that sunny outlook? Because amid the priest’s kind reassurances to his congregation and seemingly miraculous works (a girl in a wheelchair walks when he commands), there’s a whole lot of gloom and death and freaky happenings — enough to make Kate Siegel’s character wonder if she’s going crazy.

“I mean, what’s a little crazy between friends, right?” responds the character played by fellow Haunting of Hill House alum Annabeth Gish… but it’s not at all comforting.

The series stars several other actors from Flanagan’s previous productions, including Rahul Kohli, Robert Longstreet and Henry Thomas. The cast also includes Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica) and Kristin Lehman (The Killing), among others.

Flanagan created and directs the series; he also serves as executive producer, alongside Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House).

Midnight Mass will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 24. Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts!