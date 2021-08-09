Midnight Mass: Mike Flanagan's Creepy Bly Manor Follow-Up Gets Haunting Teaser Trailer, Premiere Date at Netflix

Prepare your confessions: Midnight Mass will commence on Friday, Sept. 24, Netflix announced Monday.

The streamer also released a teaser trailer — see video at the top of this post — and some first look photos from the drama created and directed by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor). Midnight Mass Photos

The seven-episode limited series is set on Crockett Island, a tiny, remote island community “whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Friday Night Lights‘ Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (The New Adventures of Old Christine‘s Hamish Linklater),” the official logline tells us. After Father Paul shows up, weird and “seemingly miraculous” events start to take place, stoking a religious fervor in the community. “But,” the synopsis wonders, “do these miracles come at a price?”

The series stars several actors from Flanagan’s previous productions, including Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Annabeth Gish (The Haunting of Hill House), Robert Longstreet (The Haunting of Hill House) and Kate Siegel and Henry Thomas, both of whom appeared in both Hauntings. In addition to Linklater and Gilford, the cast also includes Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica) and Kristin Lehman (The Killing), among others.

Flanagan — who also serves as executive producer, alongside Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House) — penned a letter to viewers that you can read below.

