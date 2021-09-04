The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: Legends vs. Roswell NM! Jane vs. Reign!

RELATED STORIES 'The CW's Best Show Ever' Tournament Begins: Supernatural vs. Batwoman! Nikita vs. Riverdale!

'The CW's Best Show Ever' Tournament Begins: Supernatural vs. Batwoman! Nikita vs. Riverdale! The Republic of Sarah Cancelled at The CW

The next two face-offs in our CW bracket tournament feature a whole lotta girl power.

In honor of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s endeavor to crown the network’s Best Show Ever continues, with more battles in the round of 32. Next up: Legends of Tomorrow faces off against Roswell, New Mexico, while Jane the Virgin is matched up against Reign.

But what does our bracket look like so far? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge.

In case you need a refresher on today’s competitors: The DC Comics-based Legends of Tomorrow (2016-present) follows a group of heroes and villains on their timey-wimey adventures via the Waverider timeship, while Roswell, New Mexico (2019-present) — a reboot of the 1999-2002 teen drama — stars Jeanine Mason as a young woman who learns her teenage crush is an alien.

The Golden Globe-winning Jane the Virgin (2014-19) centered on Gina Rodriguez’s title character, who found herself unexpectedly pregnant after an artificial insemination mix-up; on the other side, historical drama Reign (2013-17) starred Adelaide Kane as Mary, Queen of Scots as she navigated both romantic and political dilemmas.

But which shows win this round for you? Cast your votes in our polls below (results are hidden; polls close after 24 hours) to determine who advances to the Sweet 16, then hit the comments to back up your choices!

(VOTE FOR LEGENDS VS. ROSWELL)

(VOTE FOR JANE THE VIRGIN VS. REIGN)