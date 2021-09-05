The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: The Vampire Diaries vs. 90210! Superman & Lois vs. Stargirl!

RELATED STORIES The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: Legends vs. Roswell NM! Jane vs. Reign!

Devilish teenagers and valiant DC Comics heroes take center stage in our next two CW bracket match-ups.

In honor of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s tournament to crown the network’s Best Show Ever continues, with more battles in the round of 32. Next up: The Vampire Diaries faces off against 90210, while Superman & Lois is up against DC’s Stargirl.

But what does our bracket look like so far? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge. (Seedings were based on our initial vote-in poll and in turn arranged college basketball bracket-style.)

In case you need a refresher on today’s competitors: The Vampire Diaries (2009-17), based on L.J. Smith’s book series of the same name, was set in Mystic Falls, Virginia, where the relationships between teenager Elena (Nina Dobrev) and vampire brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) were complicated by supernatural threats; 90210 (2008-13), much like its ’90s predecessor, followed the dramatic personal lives of West Beverly Hills High School students in California.

Superman & Lois (2021) and Stargirl (2020-present), meanwhile, are both recent additions to The CW’s slate of DC series. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch respectively star in the former as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who return to Smallville with their two sons, while Brec Bassinger leads the latter as high school student-turned-superheroine Courtney Whitmore.

But which shows win this round for you? Cast your votes in our polls below (results are hidden; polls close after 24 hours) to determine who advances to the Sweet 16, then hit the comments to back up your choices!

(VOTE FOR THE VAMPIRE DIARIES VS. 90210)

(VOTE FOR SUPERMAN & LOIS VS. STARGIRL)