The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: iZombie vs. Everybody Hates Chris! Flash vs. Walker! — Cast Your Votes

Three days into our CW bracket tournament, we have our first appearance from a series that originated on UPN — but how will it fare against a more recent CW veteran in Round One?

In honor of the network’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s endeavor to crown The CW’s Best Show Ever continues with more battles in the round of 32. Next up: iZombie faces off against Everybody Hates Chris, while The Flash is matched up against Walker.

But what does our bracket look like so far? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge. (Seedings were based on our initial vote-in poll and in turn arranged college basketball bracket-style.)

In case you need a refresher on today’s competitors: iZombie (2015-19) starred Rose McIver as Liv, a medical resident-turned-zombie who helped solve murders by eating victims’ brains and briefly inheriting their memories and personalities; Everybody Hates Chris (2005-09), which aired its first season on UPN before moving to The CW, was based on comedian Chris Rock’s teen years and starred Tyler James Williams as a young version of the comic.

Arrowverse resident The Flash (2014-present) finds Grant Gustin suiting up as the DC Comics speedster Barry Allen, while Walker (2021) — a reboot of the 1993-2001 Chuck Norris series Walker, Texas Ranger — features Jared Padalecki in the title role of a Texas Ranger who is coping with the recent death of his wife.

But which shows win this round for you? Cast your votes in our polls below (results are hidden; polls close after 24 hours) to determine who advances to the Sweet 16, then hit the comments to back up your choices!

