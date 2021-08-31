Inside Line: Scoop on The Rookie, NCIS, New Amsterdam, Fantasy Island, Titans, The Flash, Magnum, Legends and More

Is The Rookie‘s Tim ready to make a move? Does NCIS have room for two G-men? When will Titans‘ Rachel resurface? Why did Fantasy Island tattoo change? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Who's In? Who's Out? Fall's Big Casting Moves

Is there a promotion in sight for The Rookie‘s Tim Bradford? Can we call him Sergeant Zaddy anytime soon? –Ricarda

Noting that Tim did pass the Sergeant’s exam and has been waiting for a slot, showrunner Alexi Hawley told me, “I think it’s time for him to make a bit of a change, because he’s super-comfortable being a TO. Like, he knows how to do that, so let’s give him something to do that he’s going to have to learn.” Hawley said that such a switch won’t happen right away in Season 4, but when it does, he envisions Sgt. Bradford as a supervisor “that responds to the higher-end calls — living somewhere between patrol officer and detective, basically. He’s still out there being active and maybe recruiting CIs, being a different version of who he is right now but in a way that obviously is inclusive to Lucy and to our other characters.” (The “Zaddy” thing I leave to you; I used the term once in a staff meeting and was chastised.)

Why did Ruby’s tattoo change when the plane flew away at the end of the Fantasy Island pilot? –Kate

I assumed this was addressed in Episode 2, but apparently not…? So I turned to series co-creators Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, who wrote back, “We talked a lot about Ruby’s tattoo — both its design and what it signifies about her role on the Island. The fact that Ruby chooses to get that particular tattoo tells Roarke that she’s connected to the Island and that the Island wants her to become Roarke’s right hand woman. The tattoo transforms at the end into its final state because Ruby’s decision to stay means she is now officially part of Fantasy Island.”

Any news about New Amsterdam? I miss the cast! –Kimberly

Showrunner David Schulner told us that whereas “Season 3 was about the pandemic, Season 4 is going to be the joy of reclaiming our lives [and] chasing happiness wherever we can find it.” Premiering Tuesday, Sept. 21, Season 4 will “be about the people we love and holding them close and never wanting to let them go — and potentially running after them.”

Any idea the episode count for Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy? –Al

Nope — and people would be well-advised to not expect precise episode counts from many shows this season, due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by the COVID sitch and Delta variant surge.

Is there any date for Resident Alien Season 2? –David

The Syfy hit is currently in production on its sophomore run, and is on track to return in early 2022.

Since Gary Cole is coming on board NCIS as an FBI agent, does that mean we’re not going to see Joe Spano as Fornell any longer? –KR

Au contraire. “We will be seeing Fornell for as long as Joe Spano would like to be on this show,” showrunner Steven D. Binder said during our in-depth Fall Preview Q&A. “He’s just fantastic.” Already, Spano is booked for one Season 19 episode “and possibly more,” the EP said.

Anything on the Good Trouble season finale? –D.L.

Only that the Sept. 8 season ender “will confront the past,” and “there will be visitors,” star Zuri Adele teased for us.

Can you please find out if Jon Cryer will be reprising his role as Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois, with Supergirl ending this year? Lex is Superman’s biggest foe, after all. –JT

I delivered your Q to showrunner Todd Helbing, who noted that Lex did get a mention in Episode 7 (as Lois and Clark puzzled over who John Henry Irons could be). As such, Helbing allowed that Cryer someday showing up as the Luthor is “a possibility.”

Anything on The Flash villains for after the “Armageddon” aliens? –Stephen

Well as previously reported, showrunner Eric Wallace told me that one of the upcoming nemeses “will be the biggest and most powerful villain the Flash has yet faced,” and would appear “quite early in Season 8” — so, maybe he was referring to the five-part “Armageddon” event? But I will now also share that Wallace teased “another new villain that will force Team Flash to face their mortality in a highly personal and ultimately terrifying way.”

Any scoop on my No. 1 Canadian pleasure, Coroner? –Deb

As you probably surmised after last week’s reveal that Liam is sleeping with someone else, “this season is not a smooth ride” for him and Jenny, star Serinda Swan says. “Both of them are actually in therapy this season in a very immense way. Our theme was … that in order to deserve love, you have to be whole. People are like, ‘I need to go work on myself and then I can be loved.’ But there’s this question of, ‘Can you work on yourself together and find love?’ And that’s sort of what they’re ebbing and flowing with this season to figure out.” So when Jenny and Liam do finally see each other again after months of silence, “it’s not as smooth as we would like it to be, obviously, because there’s been a lot of miscommunication. But this season is a very deep ride for the two of them.”

Do you have any scoop on how Rachel’s storyline will play out on Titans, or when she’ll even show up? –Ace

I am hearing that Rachel will have a “soulful return” to the Titans after learning what heroism means during her visit to Paradise Island. (And if you’re familiar with this season’s episode titles, I perhaps just dropped a hint about when she’ll be back.)

Will Ethan Shah be a part of Magnum P.I. Season 4? –Emilie

Yes, you will see Higgins’ doctor beau (?) again, all as Magnum juggles his own new love interest.

Any last minute teases for the Legends of Tomorrow finale? –Aaron

Jes Macallan, who plays Ava, told us that she really, really would like to “see the reaction videos to the last five minutes” of Sunday’s season ender. “I want people to just record themselves watching the last five minutes because when I read it, I was like, ‘Wait, what?! What’s happening?!’ You’ve got to have a Season 7 after that. That’s all I’m going to say.”

If you want the Inside Line on a favorite show, email InsideLine@tvline.com! Questions left in Comments will not be read and may very well count against your final score. (With additional reporting by Vlada Gelman)