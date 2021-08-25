The Flash to Team With Batwoman, Black Lightning, Mia Queen and (Many) Others in 5-Part Premiere Event

If Season 8 does turn out to be The Flash‘s swan song, the show is going out with a bang. 8 Shows We Suspect Are (Very Quietly) Entering Their Final Seasons

The CW announced on Wednesday that The Flash‘s eighth season will kick off Nov. 16 with a five-part special titled “Armageddon,” and feature a cavalcade of super-powered guest appearances. Among the heroes and villains joining Team Flash: Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Brandon Routh’s The Atom, Cress Williams’ Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel, Kat McNamara’s Mia Queen and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi.

Additionally, Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough are set to reprise their respective adversarial roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk.

Here’s the official “Armageddon” logline: “A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.”

In a statement, Flash EP Eric Wallace said the five-parter represents “some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever,” adding, “There are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes.

“‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline,” Wallace added. “It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

Wallace recently teased Season 8’s, ahem, flashy launch, telling TVLine, “Look out for as much fun in the [season-opening] five-part special event as we can possibly give the audience without calling it a ‘crossover.’ Because we want them to get that same feeling as a crossover, even though it’s not a crossover.”

