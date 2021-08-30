How I Met Your Father: Daniel Augustin Replaces Brandon Micheal Hall in Cast

How I Met Your Father just met a new cast member: Daniel Augustin (David Makes Man) has joined the cast of the Hulu spinoff, our sister site Deadline reports. He’ll play Ian, the role originally set to be played by God Friended Me alum Brandon Micheal Hall, who now has to exit the series due to a scheduling conflict.

An offshoot of the long-running CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ended a nine-season run in 2014, How I Met Your Father centers on Sophie (played by Hilary Duff), who tells her son the story of how she and his father met, a la HIMYM‘s Ted. Augustin’s character Ian is a Tinder match for Sophie who finally meets her in real life for the first time.

How I Met Your Mother co-creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will serve as executive producers on the new show, which earned a straight-to-series order from Hulu back in April. GLOW‘s Chris Lowell costars, along with Francia Raisa (grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (The Royals), Tien Tran (Space Force) and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me). For more on How I Met Your Father, check out our comprehensive “Everything We Know So Far” list.

Augustin played Eman on the OWN drama David Makes Man, which wrapped up its second season earlier this month. His other TV credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Dynasty and The Resident. Next, he is set to appear on the Issa Rae-produced HBO Max comedy Rap Sh*t.