How I Met Your Father: Chris Lowell Set as Male Lead in Hulu's HIMYM Offshoot

RELATED STORIES Has 'How I Met Your Father' Already Ruled Out a Potential Tie to 'HIMYM'?

Has 'How I Met Your Father' Already Ruled Out a Potential Tie to 'HIMYM'? 'HIMYM' EP Laments Creative Missteps During Rewatch: 'I'd Love to Go Into Edit Room and Remove Certain Stuff'

Hulu has enlisted a familiar face to star opposite Hilary Duff in its forthcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff.

Chris Lowell (Veronica Mars, GLOW) has been cast in How I Met Your Father, which received a straight-to-series order in April. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), the 10-episode offshoot takes place in the near future, as Sophie (played by Younger‘s Hilary Duff) tells her son — you guessed it! — the story of how she met his father. The retelling “catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the official logline.

According to Deadline, Lowell will play Jesse, one of Sophie’s best friends. The character is described as “smart with a bit of an edge,” and a cynic when it comes to love. “He’s an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom,” according to the official breakdown.

HIMYF will blend multi- and single-camera elements to give it a similar look and feel to HIMYM. Beyond that, it remains unclear how the new series’ universe will be connected to its predecessor — but original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are on board as executive producers.

Lowell is best known for his role as Stosh “Piz” Piznarski in the CW-turned-Hulu drama Veronica Mars. Additional TV credits include ABC’s Private Practice and Fox’s Enlisted. Most recently, Lowell starred opposite Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin in the beloved Netflix dramedy GLOW.

A How I Met Your Mother spinoff has been in and out of development since 2014. During HIMYM‘s final season, CBS commissioned a pilot for How I Met Your Dad, starring future Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig and narrated by rom-com queen Meg Ryan. The pilot was dead on arrival, and the script was eventually leaked. A second attempt at HIMYD was made in 2016, with Aptaker and Berger at the helm, but the project was put on hold due to the early success of This Is Us. The offshoot went back into development the following year, and has at last come to fruition — a full seven years after HIMYM‘s divisive finale.

Does Lowell’s casting pique your interest in Hulu’s HIMYM spinoff? Hit the comments with your reactions.