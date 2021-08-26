Dancing With the Stars Adds JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee As Season 30 Contestants

We don’t want to lock in our Dancing With the Stars predictions too soon, but the first two Season 30 cast additions seem like strong contenders for that Mirrorball trophy. Dancing With the Stars Winners, Ranked

YouTube personality JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee have both joined the ABC competition series for its milestone 30th cycle, TVLine has learned. They’ll be competing against 13 other celebrities, who will be revealed during Good Morning America‘s broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

UPDATE: In a DWTS first, Siwa — who is pansexual — will be dancing with a female pro partner, whose identity will be be revealed in the Season 30 premiere on Sept. 20 (full story here).

Though Siwa has gained a following via YouTube and her singing and acting careers, her first TV appearances were on Lifetime’s unscripted series Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms. She also competed on The Masked Singer‘s third season in 2020, donning the T-Rex costume.

Lee just recently competed at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she earned a gold medal in the women’s gymnastics all-around event, a silver medal in the women’s team competition and a bronze medal for her performance on the uneven bars.

Dancing With the Stars will welcome back Tyra Banks as host — a role she took over from the unexpectedly ousted Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for Season 29 — as well as veteran judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and recently departed The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba. Celebrity/pro pairings will be unveiled during the Season 30 premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c.

