Dancing With the Stars Season 30 to Include First-Ever Same-Sex Couple

JoJo Siwa‘s upcoming stint on Dancing With the Stars will make series history, as she’ll be part of the show’s first-ever same-sex couple.

As confirmed by DWTS EP Andrew Llinares during the show’s Television Critics Association press tour panel on Thursday, Siwa will be paired with a female professional partner for the duration of her time on Season 30. Her partner won’t be revealed until the Sept. 20 season premiere (ABC, 8/7c), but Siwa said she’d love to work with DWTS veterans Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson or Britt Stewart in particular.

Siwa shared that when ABC reached out to her team via email about competing on Season 30, Dancing With the Stars‘ casting coordinators asked if Siwa wanted a male or female partner, and she opted for the latter.

“It’s going to be tricky, but it’s going to give so much to people out there — people of the LGBTQ community, everyone,” said Siwa, who came out as pansexual in April. “I want to make it OK for the people who come after me. No matter what [my girlfriend and I] are feeling, think about how normal we’re making things for the kids that are younger than us who are feeling these things.

“It breaks a wall that’s never been broken down before,” Siwa added. “Not only do I get to share that you love who you want to love, but you also get to dance with who you want to dance with.”

Siwa’s casting on Season 30 was announced earlier Thursday, as was the addition of Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. The remaining 13 competitors will be announced on Good Morning America‘s broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 8.