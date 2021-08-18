TV Ratings: Fantasy Island Dips From Debut, LEGO Masters Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, LEGO Masters’ puppet show was attended by 1.4 million total viewers and scored a 0.4 demo rating, dipping on both counts to hit (what are at least) season lows. Your Fall TV Calendar!

Continuing Fox’s night, Fantasy Island (1.7 mil/0.3) was down a tick from its premiere.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (6.6 mil/0.8) hit and tied season lows, yet still led Tuesday in both measures. College Bowl (2.7 mil/0.4) was steady.

Pending certain adjustment due to MLB preemptions, The CW’s Stargirl (1.1 mil/0.2) and the long ago-renewed Superman & Lois‘ freshman finale (890K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem and get spoilery casting news) are currently both up. But again — certain adjustment due to MLB preemptions.

