Superman & Lois Renewed for Season 2

The Smallville Gazette just found its next (albeit extremely meta) front page story: The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a second season after just one airing, TVLine has learned.

“The phenomenal multi-platform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” CW CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”

Superman & Lois debuted on Feb. 23 to 1.75 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), giving The CW its largest audience in Tuesday’s 8 o’clock hour in two years as well as marking the network’s second-largest season or series premiere audience since Batwoman circa Fall 2019.

With Live+3 DVR playback, the premiere audience swelled to 2.71 million, while the demo number grew 68 percent (to higher than a 0.6).

TVLine readers gave Superman & Lois‘ launch an average grade of “A-,” with 93 percent planning to stay tuned when it lands in its regular Tuesdays-at-9 slot this week.

This latest iteration of the Man of Steel’s story — which finds him and Lois raising their teen sons in Smallville — stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger (aka “Captain Luthor”), Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

TVLine’s broadcast-TV renewal scorecard has been updated to reflect Superman & Lois‘ renewal. Your thoughts on the new series thus far? Drop ’em in a comment below.