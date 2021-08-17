Big Sky's Jesse James Keitel Joins Cast of Peacock's Queer as Folk Reboot

RELATED STORIES Big Sky Adds Janina Gavankar for Season 2, Promotes Ronald's Girlfriend

Well, now we might know why Jesse James Keitel got bumped down to recurring status on ABC’s Big Sky. She has joined the cast of Peacock’s upcoming Queer as Folk reboot, according to our sister site Variety.

Keitel will be a series regular on the reboot and will play “a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up.” Based on the groundbreaking British series about young LGBTQ friends that spawned an American remake that ran on Showtime from 2000 to 2005, Queer as Folk — billed as a “vibrant reimagining” of the original — received a straight-to-series order from Peacock in April.

The reboot will center on a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. Stephen Dunn (Little America) will serve as creator, writer and executive producer, with original series creator Russell T. Davies also serving as an EP.

Previously, Keitel played kidnapping victim Jerrie on the freshman season of the ABC mystery Big Sky, where she was a series regular. Earlier on Tuesday, Deadline reported that Keitel would be a recurring guest star in Season 2, which is set to premiere Sept. 30. (Sleepy Hollow alum Janina Gavankar will join the cast as Ren, a mysterious woman who comes to town looking for answers.)