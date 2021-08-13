Ratings: MLB 'Field of Dreams' Game Tops Thursday, B99 Returns Steady

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s primetime coverage of the MLB’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Yankees and White Sox averaged 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating (in fast nationals), topping Thursday in both measures. TV's 25 Best Series Finales of All Time

Elsewhere, and with many pending adjustment due to NFL preemption:

CBS | Big Brother (4.6 mil/1.0) and Love Island (2.7 mil/0.6) are both currently up week-to-week.

NBC | Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s final season opener (2.7 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “B-“) was right on par with its previous averages (2.1 mil/0.6), while a second episode did 2.3 mil/0.5 (reader grade “B”). Making It (2.1 mil/0.4) ticked up in its later time slot.

THE CW | Walker’s freshman finale (1.2 mil/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) and The Outpost (610K/0.1) are both currently up in audience.

ABC | Holey Moley (2.7 mil/0.4), When Nature Calls (1.7 mil/0.3) and Tha Hahssler (1.7 mil/0.3) were all steady.

