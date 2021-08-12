NCIS/NCIS: Hawai'i Team-Up Promo Declares: 'We Just Solved Mondays'

CBS has released a first promo for the one-two punch of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i that will populate Monday nights this fall. The Biggest NCIS Exits Ever, Ranked!

By pairing the long-running and brand-new crimesolving procedurals, the promo says, “We Just Solved Mondays,” while offering fleeting glimpses at the latter, which stars Vanessa Lachey. (Watch it below.)

Airing Mondays at 9/8c (starting Sept. 20), NCIS Season 19 will brave the procedural’s fist time slot change ever.As TVLine reported, Mark Harmon, who nearly exited the series wholesale, will have a very limited presence as former team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs, while Katrina Law is now a series regular as Special Agent Jessica Knight and Gary Cole (The Good Fight) is coming on board as FBI Special Agent Alden Park. And this is all on the heels of both Emily Wickersham (who played Bishop) and Maria Bello (as Jack Sloane) exiting the series this spring.

Welcome to Mondays — two hours of back-to-back mysteries with the return of #NCIS followed by the new series premiere of NCIS: Hawai’i. pic.twitter.com/bRdlShwFZE — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) August 13, 2021

Airing Mondays at 10 pm, NCIS: Hawai’i stars Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. Her team includes Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Chosen) as Lucy, the eager, junior member; Jason Antoon (Claws) as Ernice, a cyber intelligence specialist; Tori Anderson (No Tomorrow) as Kate, an agent of the Defense Intelligence Agency who is intent on climbing the professional ladder; Alex Tarrant (800 Words) as Kai, a local who after spending most of his adult life running away from his home, has returned to Hawai‘i as an NCIS agent; and Noah Mills (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jesse, a former big city homicide detective who’ has settled in a new life in Hawai‘i.

Additionally, Kian Talan (Brainchild) plays Tennant’s oldest child, Alex, a 16-year-old who is strong-willed and mature beyond his years.

Want scoop on either NCIS, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.