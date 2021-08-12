Impeachment: American Crime Story: Monica Lewinsky's Life Is Upended in Full Trailer for FX Drama — Watch

RELATED STORIES Impeachment: American Crime Story: Linda Tripp Urges Monica Lewinsky to Hold Onto 'Blue Dress' in New Teaser

On the heels of two cagey teasers for Impeachment: American Crime Story, FX has at last unveiled the full trailer for its upcoming drama chronicling the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.

Premiering Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10/9c, Impeachment — the third Crime Story installment after The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace — examines President Clinton’s (Clive Owen) affair with 22-year-old intern Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), and the national crisis that turned Lewinsky, Paula Jones and Linda Tripp into “principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century,” the logline reads.

In addition to teasing Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford’s respective turns as Tripp and Jones, the trailer also gives us our first good look at Owen as the embattled POTUS, including his recitation of Clinton’s now-infamous “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” claim.

Impeachment‘s ensemble also includes Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders as conservative pundit Ann Coulter, a role that was recast after GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin exited the project due to pandemic-related scheduling issues.

Watch the full Impeachment trailer above, then drop a comment with your first impressions of the new footage.