Impeachment: American Crime Story: Cobie Smulders to Play Ann Coulter, Replacing Betty Gilpin in FX Drama

RELATED STORIES Impeachment: American Crime Story: Monica Lewinsky Has a Gift for the President in First Footage of FX Drama

Impeachment: American Crime Story: Monica Lewinsky Has a Gift for the President in First Footage of FX Drama Impeachment: American Crime Story, What We Do in the Shadows, Y: The Last Man and More Get Premiere Dates

Ann Coulter, meet Robin Sparkles.

How I Met Your Mother veteran Cobie Smulders will now play the controversial conservative commentator in FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story, replacing Betty Gilpin, our sister site Variety reports.

Gilpin was originally announced to play Coulter in January 2020, but had to drop out to pandemic-related scheduling issues. The GLOW actress broke the bad news herself in a June appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, chalking it up to “another COVID disappointment” and adding that she spent a year listening to Coulter’s audiobooks to hone her impression.

Impeachment, the long-anticipated third installment of American Crime Story, dramatizes the bombshell scandal that ensued when President Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky was revealed in 1998. The season will chronicle “the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century,” per the official logline. Beanie Feldstein stars as Lewinsky, with Sarah Paulson as Tripp, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton; it premieres Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10/9c on FX.

Smulders is best known to TV fans for playing Robin Scherbatsky on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which wrapped up a nine-season run in 2014. She also played Maria Hill on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and in several Marvel movies and recently starred in the ABC detective dramedy Stumptown, which was cancelled after one season.

Does Smulders look the part? Drop your thoughts on the casting in a comment below.