Impeachment: American Crime Story: Monica Lewinsky Has a Gift for the President in First Footage of FX Drama

The first footage from Impeachment: American Crime Story makes the Monica Lewinsky/Bill Clinton affair feel as creepy-crawly as a season of American Horror Story… but maybe that’s the point.

FX released a new teaser for the hotly anticipated season, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10/9c, and it’s more of a mood-setter, with the camera following Lewinsky (played by Booksmart‘s Beanie Feldstein) as she boxes up a tie for President Clinton and hides it in a file folder before making her way to the Oval Office. As an ominous score plays in the background, an on-screen graphic reminds us that “the President of the United States had a secret affair with a 22-year-old intern.”

“Mr. President? Miss Lewinsky’s here to see you,” we hear the President’s secretary say as Lewinsky stands in the doorway and Clinton slowly turns to the camera. We don’t see either of their faces, but we already know that Clive Owen plays Bill Clinton, with Edie Falco playing his wife Hillary Clinton.

Impeachment chronicles “the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century,” per the official logline. Sarah Paulson costars as Tripp, with Annaleigh Ashford as Jones and Billy Eichner as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge.

