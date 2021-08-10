How I Met Your Father: Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma Round Out Cast of HIMYM Offshoot

A Cal U senior and a former friend of God are among How I Met Your Father‘s latest cast additions. How I Met Your Father: Everything We Know

Francia Raisa (grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (The Royals), Tien Tran (Space Force) and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) have joined Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother offshoot, TVLine has learned. They join previously announced leads Hilary Duff (Younger) and Chris Lowell (GLOW).

Raisa, meanwhile, will continue to co-star on Freeform’s grown-ish, in addition to her role on HIMYF.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), How I Met Your Father takes place in the near future, as Sophie (played by Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father. The retelling “catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the official logline.

So, who are Sophie’s friends? Scroll down for the official character descriptions, then keep reading…

* Raisa is set to play Sophie’s roommate/bestie Valentina. She is an aspiring stylist. She is impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina’s ability to cheer her up when she gets down. In the pilot, Valentina has just returned from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous, British Charlie.

* Ainsley will inhabit the role of Charlie, an aspiring model who fell in love with Valentina at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York. The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie is a great guy but he’s been living in a rich person’s bubble his whole life.

* Tran has nabbed the role of Ellen, the adopted sister of Lowell’s Jesse. She has just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen is more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar.

* Sharma will play the part of Sid, Jesse’s roommate and best friend. He is a new bar owner and plays the optimist to Jesse’s cynicism.

As previously reported, original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are on board as executive producers, as is original series director Pam Fryman, who will helm the pilot. A premiere date has not yet been announced.