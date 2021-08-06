Zombies Fans Will Flip for Meg Donnelly and Trevor Tordjman's Bunk'd Finale Reunion — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Zombies' Meg Donnelly Crashes Bunk'd Finale as Parker's Sister — First Look

Zombies fans who have been eagerly awaiting Meg Donnelly and Trevor Tordjman’s reunion on the Bunk’d finale need not wait any longer. The Disney Channel comedy’s Season 5 closer, which will feature the two as twin brother and sister, airs tonight at 8/7c.

TVLine broke the news back in April, and now we have an exclusive clip from the finale. The sneak peek even shows both Donnelly and Tordjman flexing their Zombies cheer moves as they execute perfect backflips and cartwheels in flawless form. Extra points to Donnelly for performing her tricks in a business-forward white pantsuit that looks like it came straight out of Hillary Clinton’s closet.

Donnelly’s character, Priscilla Preston, comes to Camp Kikiwaka to offer her brother Parker a job in the family business because he’s doing such a great job as the camp’s 15-percent stakeholder.

“Frankly, you’re doing a little too well and it’s making me look bad,” Priscilla confesses to Parker and Lou (Miranda May). “And that’s not easy, considering I was born with these cheekbones.”

Before Priscilla can brag about her beauty and bone structure further, though, Parker reveals that those may be her real cheekbones — but her nose has been surgically fixed. Laughs ensue.

“I was so excited when I heard I was going to be a guest star on Bunk’d!” Donnelly revealed back in April. “I’ve been a fan from the beginning. Then I heard I was playing Trevor’s twin sister… I almost fell over! We had so much fun on set with the cast and crew. And, as always, Trevor is so funny and makes everyone laugh.”

As for Zombies 3, Disney Channel has ordered a third and final installment of the musical franchise, which began production this spring in Toronto. This time around, Addison (Donnelly) and Zed (Milo Manheim) complete their senior year of high school amid an international cheer-off competition. Things get even wackier in Seabrook, a town with zombies and werewolves, when aliens arrive — and Addison’s white hair suddenly makes too much sense.