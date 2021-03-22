Zombies 3: Disney Channel Confirms 'Final Installment' in Musical Trilogy

RELATED STORIES Descendants Cast Returns for Animated Royal Wedding Special — Watch Teaser

The truth is out there: Zombies 3 is officially coming to Disney Channel, with production slated to begin this spring in Toronto.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date, but TVLine can confirm that franchise stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim are set to return as Addison and Zed. We can also confirm that the little tease at the end of Zombies 2 meant exactly what you thought — aliens are coming to Seabrook.

Per Zombie 3’s official synopsis, “Zed and Addison are beginning their final year at Seabrook High in the town that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook’s first international cheer-off competition. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings appear around Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.”

“After the enormous success of Zombies 2, we wanted to raise the stakes in this third and final installment,” says Lauren Kisilevsky, Vice President of Original Movies for Disney Branded Television. “So when the ultimate outsiders descend on Seabrook, our team of cheerleaders, zombies and werewolves must band together to face a threat of galactic proportions that may change the face of Seabrook forever.”

Paul Hoen, who has directed 15 Disney Channel Original Movies — including The Luck of the Irish, Jump In, Let It Shine, Camp Rock 2 and both Zombies movies — will return to direct Zombies 3, which is written by David Light and Joseph Raso.

