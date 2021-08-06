Young Sheldon: Wyatt McClure (aka Billy Sparks) Upped to Series Regular

We’ll be seeing a lot more of Billy Sparks on Young Sheldon, following his parents’ recent separation. Young Sheldon: Every Big Bang Theory Reference

The Big Bang Theory spinoff has promoted Wyatt McClure to series regular ahead of Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports.

Billy had been referenced in Seasons 3 and 5 of the mothership, when Sheldon told tales of his childhood bully to Leonard & Co. McClure originated the role in Episode 1 of the prequel series, when he taunted the kid genius with his pet chicken Mathilda.

Since then, Billy has been portrayed as more of a nuisance than a tormentor, and hasn’t given the future physicist reason to add him to his all-time enemies list… yet. (We’re still waiting on the day he shoves a Mexican peso up Sheldon’s nose.)

In Young Sheldon Season 4, Billy’s parents Herschel (played by Bob Hearts Abishola‘s Billy Gardell) and Brenda (Reba‘s Melissa Peterman) separated, at which point Billy started spending more time with Sheldon and George Sr. The May 13 finale, meanwhile, set the stage for a potential affair between Sheldon’s dad and Billy’s mom. After a heated argument with Mary, George Sr. made his way to the local watering hole, where Brenda approached him and asked if he’d like her company (read post mortem).

As previously reported, Young Sheldon has been renewed for three more seasons. The supersized renewal guarantees the Big Bang Theory offshoot will run at least seven seasons, through 2024. The first of those seasons, Young Sheldon‘s fifth overall, is set to premiere Thursday, Oct. 7 (CBS, 8/7c). (For a complete rundown of CBS’ fall premiere dates, click here.)

Are you looking forward to seeing even more of Billy Sparks during Young Sheldon Season 5? Hit the comments with your reactions.