Meghan McCain Bids Adieu to The View: 'This Has Been a Really Wild Ride'

Meghan McCain has officially forfeit her seat at the Hot Topics table. The View: Every Panelist Who Has Left Over the Last 24 Seasons

The View‘s Season 24 finale doubled as McCain’s swan song, following the conservative commentator’s previous announcement that she would not return for the daytime talk show’s landmark 25th season, premiering in September.

At the end of Friday’s show, the outgoing panelist took a moment to reflect on her four-season run.

“I don’t know what else to say, other than thank you so much… for the privilege and honor that it has been to work on this show,” she began. “It really has been incredible. It will be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life. You women have been so incredible to work with. The crew, the producers… everyone works so hard.” She also gave special thanks to the audience “for giving me four years to give my opinion and show my perspective.

“This has been a really wild ride,” McCain continued. “It’s been the best of times and the worst of times in all ways, on and off the show. It’s been a really incredible, liberating experience, and I will always cherish the time I spent with all of you. So thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, and I hope that our executive producer Brian [Teta] can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the past for years, as much as I probably have.”

McCain’s farewell also featured pre-taped congratulations by former House Speaker Paul Ryan, and a virtual appearance by her mother, Cindy McCain.

“I am so proud of Meghan,” she remarked. “I think she’s done a wonderful job… Her dad would be so proud of her. I wish her the best in whatever endeavors she chooses to do, but I’m glad she chose a little bit of family over too much work right now.”

McCain had served as a conservative voice on the daytime talk show since 2017. She originally confirmed her departure on July 1. “This was not an easy decision,” she said at the time. “This show is one of the hands down greatest, most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life. It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters… You are the most talented women on all of television, hands down, and it has been so incredible to do this with you.”

ABC, meanwhile, put out the following statement:

“For the past four years, Meghan McCain has brought her fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience to The View. She recently came to us with her decision to depart the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice that she made for her and her family that we respect and understand. We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day.”

With McCain out, The View‘s remaining hosts include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro. Original panelist Debbie Matenopoulos — who on Wednesday wrapped a five-year stint as co-host of Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family — is reportedly in “conversations” to return for Season 25.

