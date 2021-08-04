Little Voice Cancelled at Apple TV+

Little Voice has been silenced.

Apple TV+ has cancelled Sara Bareilles’ songwriting drama, per The Hollywood Reporter, meaning there will be no Season 2 for Bess & Co. Little Voice marks Apple TV+’s first series cancellation.

Little Voice premiered in July 2020 on the streaming service. It tells the story of Bess (played by Star alum Brittany O’Grady), a New York City-based aspiring songwriter. Though Bareilles is an executive-producer on the series — alongside Jessie Nelson, J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson (Westworld) — she told TVLine in 2020 that Little Voice is not based exactly on her experience of breaking into the music business.

“We learned really early on that it was not helpful to the show to lock into this being my story,” Bareilles said at the time, adding that Nelson (with whom she collaborated on Broadway’s Waitress), once told her, “‘This is not you… We are creating [Bess’] world, and it’s inspired by you, but it has to have its own soul and its own universe to inhabit.’”

Little Voice‘s cancellation doesn’t come as a huge shock: O’Grady recently was cast as the lead in ABC’s fairytale drama pilot Epic. In the potential series, she’ll play Luna, a princess who has become cynical after a broken heart and who doesn’t believe in love stories but is about to find herself in one of her own.

