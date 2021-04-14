Little Voice's Brittany O'Grady to Lead ABC's Epic Pilot From OUAT Creators

Brittany O’Grady hopes to live happily ever after at ABC: The Little Voice actress has landed the lead role in Epic, ABC’s fairytale drama pilot from Once Upon a Time‘s creative team.

In the romantic anthology, which will put a new spin on classic Disney fairytales, O’Grady will star as Luna, a princess who has become cynical after a broken heart, our sister site Deadline reports. Though Luna doesn’t believe in love stories, “she is about to find herself caught in the most epic one of all — her own.” Pilot Season 2021: Scoop on 45+ (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

O’Grady joins Eleanor Fanyinka (Holby City), who was previously cast in the hour-long project as a mysterious character called The Seer. Once Upon a Time writer Brigitte Hales will pen the script and executive-produce with OUAT co-creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis; as previously reported, the potential series is not set in the OUAT universe and will introduce both original characters and “new spins on the classic archetypes,” sources have told TVLine.

Most recently, O’Grady appeared as protagonist Bess in Apple TV+’s dramedy Little Voice, which has yet to be renewed for Season 2. Prior to that project, she co-starred in Fox’s musical drama Star, while other TV credits include The Messengers and The Night Shift.

To keep up with all of the pilots still in contention at the broadcast networks, check out and bookmark our 2021 Pilot Guide (embedded above), which has been updated with O’Grady’s casting.