Once Upon a Time Team's Epic Fairytale Drama Casts Eleanor Fanyinka as Seer

The pilot for ABC's Epic, a one-hour drama that will reinvent classic Disney fairytales for a new audience, has cast its first lead role.

Penned by Once Upon a Time scribe Brigitte Hales, who will serve as an executive producer alongside OUAT co-creators Adam Horowitz and Eddie Kitsis, Epic is described as “a romantic anthology series set in the fairytale universe of Disney and taking place in a Disney-like Enchanted Forest.” Sources previously told TVLine that the potential series — which is not set in the Once Upon a Time universe — will present all-new characters and “new spins on the classic archetypes.”

Now in its first bit of casting, as first reported by our sister site Deadline, Holby City‘s Eleanor Fanyinka will play The Seer, “a mysterious and playful figure who can lead you down the path of true love.”

In addition to her run as Holby City‘s Morven Digby, Fanyinka’s TV credits include Channel 4’s Pure and the British-French crime drama Death in Paradise.

The development of Epic was first announced in December 2019, and it received an official pilot order this January.