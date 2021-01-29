Once Upon a Time Duo's New Disney Fairytale Drama Snags ABC Pilot Order

RELATED STORIES Once Upon a Time: The 25 Best Characters, Ranked!

A new fairytale drama from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis is inching closer to becoming reality.

ABC on Friday placed a pilot order for Epic, a one-hour drama that will reinvent classic Disney fairytales for a new audience. Once Upon a Time scribe Brigitte Hales penned the script and will serve as an EP alongside Horowitz and Kitsis.

The Alphabet net has also handed a pilot order to Queens, a drama about four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the ’90s hip-hop group Nasty Bitches. Former Scandal Co-EP Zahir McGhee penned the script and will EP alongside Sabrina Wind (Desperate Housewives).

The Epic project, first announced in December 2019, was initially described as “a romantic anthology series set in the fairytale universe of Disney and taking place in a Disney-like Enchanted Forest.” Sources previously told TVLine that the potential series — which is not set in the Once Upon a Time universe — will present all-new characters and “new spins on the classic archetypes.”